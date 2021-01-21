251,554 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 251,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2,675.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 204.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after buying an additional 558,480 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,861,000 after buying an additional 244,781 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $2,069,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,108. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $36.79.

