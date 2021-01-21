$271.29 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post sales of $271.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.53 million and the lowest is $270.00 million. Exelixis reported sales of $240.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $988.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $987.49 million to $992.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. Exelixis’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.42. 40,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.13.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,300,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,004 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,264. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth $3,275,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 147.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,669,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

