$3.21 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will post sales of $3.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.50 million and the lowest is $400,000.00. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $510,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 529.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 million to $14.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.78 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $15.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYRS shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of SYRS traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,402. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 170.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 59,697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 32,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

