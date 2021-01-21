$3.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.29 to $4.24. SVB Financial Group reported earnings per share of $5.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $19.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.73 to $19.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.66 to $19.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIVB. Truist raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.75.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John China sold 990 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $341,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SIVB traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $463.43. 1,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,641. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.22. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $477.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

