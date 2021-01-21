$313.27 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post sales of $313.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.70 million to $340.00 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $282.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $304.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UMBF shares. Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

UMBF stock opened at $74.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.65%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $34,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,023 shares of company stock worth $1,649,799. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 3,230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

