$321.98 Million in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will post $321.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.11 million and the lowest is $241.00 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $206.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $946.00 million to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $84.84 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average is $63.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $160,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,988 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,611,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,308,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,983,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,897 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $172,757,000 after purchasing an additional 293,712 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

