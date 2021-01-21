32,969 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000. Starbucks accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after buying an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,178,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $372,830.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,791.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $105.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.47. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

