360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Up 6.6%

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shot up 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.08 and last traded at $15.93. 2,995,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 1,335,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

