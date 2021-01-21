361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Shares Down 11.7%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF)’s share price fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 1,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14.

361 Degrees International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSIOF)

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. It offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and casual life under the 361 core and 361 Kids brands; and ski and outdoor sportswear products under the ONE WAY brand.

