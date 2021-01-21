$362.56 Million in Sales Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will report $362.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.34 million to $389.94 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $460.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 131.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 5.62%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 491,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

