36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Trading Down 8%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s stock price fell 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $5.20. 808,956 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 545,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $194.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.04.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 28.36% and a negative net margin of 26.18%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 36Kr stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

