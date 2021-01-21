42,810 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Linde by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 161,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,769. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.44. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $146.71 and a 52-week high of $274.58. The stock has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

