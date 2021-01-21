$47.67 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to report sales of $47.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.04 million and the highest is $48.30 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $58.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $194.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.37 million to $199.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $197.06 million, with estimates ranging from $192.17 million to $203.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 1,273.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 283,887 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.