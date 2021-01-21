$47.67 Million in Sales Expected for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to report sales of $47.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.04 million and the highest is $48.30 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $58.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $194.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.37 million to $199.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $197.06 million, with estimates ranging from $192.17 million to $203.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 1,273.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 283,887 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 13.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

