$488.86 Million in Sales Expected for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will report $488.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $493.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $485.92 million. People’s United Financial posted sales of $506.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on People’s United Financial from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. People’s United Financial has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $16.37.

In related news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 371,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,476 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 390.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,204,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 227,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

