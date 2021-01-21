4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) (LON:FOUR) Shares Gap Up to $2,260.00

4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) (LON:FOUR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2,260.00, but opened at $2,365.00. 4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) shares last traded at $2,315.00, with a volume of 65,047 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,563.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,296.06. The firm has a market cap of £650.18 million and a P/E ratio of 24.02.

4imprint Group plc (FOUR.L) Company Profile (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

