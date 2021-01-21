$5.07 Billion in Sales Expected for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to announce $5.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.86 billion. The Southern posted sales of $4.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year sales of $20.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.12 billion to $20.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $21.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

SO opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.17. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Southern by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after acquiring an additional 822,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,920 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after acquiring an additional 133,195 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,285,000 after acquiring an additional 152,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,887,000 after acquiring an additional 148,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

