$5.83 Million in Sales Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to announce $5.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.65 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $6.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $10.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $14.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $33.36 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $51.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

SELB traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 12,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,385. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $367.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,145,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 457,569 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $743,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 242,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 206,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

