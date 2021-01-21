5:01 Acquisition (NASDAQ:FVAM) Trading Up 0.4%

5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.61 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 16,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28.

About 5:01 Acquisition (NASDAQ:FVAM)

5:01 Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

