5,106 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. McDonald’s accounts for 0.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 117,666 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,906 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 181,586 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $213.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.81. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Northcoast Research began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

