5,216 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 64,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,096,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.50. 56,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,229. The company has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.81. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.