5,269 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,269 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.09.

Shares of ADSK traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $305.83. 28,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.72, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

