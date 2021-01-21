$6.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will announce $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.42 and the highest is $6.72. Broadcom reported earnings per share of $5.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $26.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.36 to $26.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $28.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.12 to $29.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total transaction of $28,228,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 388.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,705,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.9% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,346,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $463.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $465.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $430.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

