60,000 Shares in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Acquired by Sib LLC

Sib LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000. GoodRx makes up approximately 1.6% of Sib LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in GoodRx by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GDRX traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $43.24. 37,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,452. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. GoodRx’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDRX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.