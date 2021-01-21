$61.82 Million in Sales Expected for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will report sales of $61.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.36 million. ORBCOMM reported sales of $69.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full year sales of $246.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.20 million to $247.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $267.23 million, with estimates ranging from $259.30 million to $273.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ORBCOMM.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORBC. TheStreet raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $687.31 million, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $512,588.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,396 shares of company stock worth $1,413,391 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ORBCOMM by 749.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.