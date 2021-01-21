$62.36 Million in Sales Expected for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to post sales of $62.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.21 million and the highest is $62.50 million. Univest Financial posted sales of $58.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year sales of $250.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.69 million to $250.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $239.35 million, with estimates ranging from $236.94 million to $241.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%.

UVSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Univest Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Univest Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

In other news, Director William S. Aichele sold 9,000 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $165,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,567 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $28,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 9.7% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,796,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,811,000 after purchasing an additional 159,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,315 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Univest Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 598,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Univest Financial by 44.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 586,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Univest Financial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 35,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

UVSP opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $691.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking services, and equipment lease financing for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

