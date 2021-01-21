$7.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.03 and the lowest is $6.16. Laboratory Co. of America posted earnings of $2.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $21.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.52 to $22.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $18.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.44 to $22.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,892,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.94 and a 200-day moving average of $195.37. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $230.00.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

