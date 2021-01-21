77,274 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 77,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,558,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.7% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $353.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,558,238. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $353.71.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

