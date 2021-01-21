8,051 Shares in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Bought by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Omega Flex accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP owned 0.08% of Omega Flex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Omega Flex by 546.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex in the third quarter worth $227,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFLX opened at $153.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.90 and its 200 day moving average is $142.74. Omega Flex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.38 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

In related news, Director Derek Glanvill sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $111,611.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

