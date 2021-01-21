$806.95 Million in Sales Expected for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will announce $806.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $804.90 million to $809.00 million. Quidel reported sales of $152.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 430.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.30 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 276.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Quidel to $279.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $212.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.89. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72.

In related news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total transaction of $852,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Quidel by 465.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

