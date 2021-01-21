$84.55 Million in Sales Expected for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to report sales of $84.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.96 million to $86.90 million. Inseego reported sales of $52.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $312.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.72 million to $314.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $357.40 million, with estimates ranging from $347.30 million to $372.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

INSG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $84,577.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Miller sold 1,260,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $19,656,183.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,190,994 shares of company stock worth $64,310,199. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Inseego by 550.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the third quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 46.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. Inseego has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $19.49.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

