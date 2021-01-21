88mph (MPH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.94 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, 88mph has traded 171.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph token can currently be bought for $144.16 or 0.00453865 BTC on popular exchanges. 88mph has a market capitalization of $16.33 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00052012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00125416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00072107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00281675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00070440 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000730 BTC.

88mph Token Profile

88mph’s total supply is 230,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,274 tokens. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp

88mph Token Trading

88mph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.