88mph Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.94 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. 88mph has a market cap of $16.33 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 88mph has traded 171.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 88mph token can currently be purchased for about $144.16 or 0.00453865 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 88mph alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00052012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00125416 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00072107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00281675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00070440 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000730 BTC.

88mph Token Profile

88mph’s total supply is 230,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,274 tokens. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

88mph Token Trading

88mph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.