8X8 PROTOCOL Market Cap Reaches $1.61 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $361,804.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000486 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000133 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001121 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000031 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

