9,020 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Bought by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000. Domino’s Pizza makes up approximately 2.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16,262.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $764,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $3,641,000. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $379.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.08 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.33.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.57.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

