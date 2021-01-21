$98.48 Million in Sales Expected for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report sales of $98.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.70 million. Cinemark reported sales of $788.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $678.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $645.19 million to $715.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.60 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

CNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $928,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter worth $218,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 41.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 58.0% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 440,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 161,650 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNK opened at $19.24 on Thursday. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

