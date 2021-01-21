A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.95. A.H. Belo shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 18,895 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of A.H. Belo by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 170,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A.H. Belo by 24.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of A.H. Belo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,610,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A.H. Belo Company Profile (NYSE:AHC)

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

