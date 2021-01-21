A. O. Smith (AOS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AOS opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $58.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AOS. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

In other news, SVP Patricia K. Ackerman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $789,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,895.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,415 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

