Aave Market Cap Hits $1.91 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Aave has a market cap of $1.91 billion and $594.62 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be purchased for $155.55 or 0.00534876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00060603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00040131 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,083.86 or 0.03726905 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017221 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00013340 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,261,970 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

