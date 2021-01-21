Aavegotchi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.60 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $10.29 million and approximately $32.60 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00062776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.39 or 0.00573923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00043386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.10 or 0.03918992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00016509 BTC.

Aavegotchi Token Profile

GHST is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 24,877,619 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,877,656 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi

Aavegotchi Token Trading

Aavegotchi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

