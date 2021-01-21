Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 163.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 71,351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 108,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $112.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $115.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

