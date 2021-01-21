Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 11,937 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $102,000.

VPL stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.52. The company had a trading volume of 41,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,351. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.39. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $83.12.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

