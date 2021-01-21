Abbrea Capital LLC Acquires 756 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $655,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 11.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Target by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $191.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.04 and its 200-day moving average is $156.32. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

