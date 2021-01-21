Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 13,471 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 3.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC owned 0.27% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $19,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,883. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $101.87 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.