Abbrea Capital LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.1% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 131,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $174.95. 257,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,009,878. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.00.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

