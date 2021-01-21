Abbrea Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,531,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,765,879,000 after buying an additional 125,297 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after buying an additional 140,674 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after buying an additional 50,016 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,566 shares of company stock valued at $241,501,445 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.00.

NFLX stock traded down $13.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $572.64. The stock had a trading volume of 406,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447,021. The firm has a market cap of $252.99 billion, a PE ratio of 92.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.25 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $513.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.77.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.