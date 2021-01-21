Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 191.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Tesla by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 791 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

TSLA traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $847.40. The company had a trading volume of 606,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,686,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $803.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,701.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $884.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $707.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,393 shares of company stock valued at $99,974,756. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.