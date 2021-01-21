Abbrea Capital LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.69, for a total value of $9,652,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,517,113 shares in the company, valued at $35,121,042,967.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,658 shares of company stock worth $136,777,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.79.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $334.67. 119,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,648,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.99 and its 200-day moving average is $330.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.