Abbrea Capital LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,968,000 after purchasing an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after acquiring an additional 500,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 55.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after acquiring an additional 467,671 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,328. The company has a market capitalization of $104.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.43.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

