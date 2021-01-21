Abbrea Capital LLC Has $35.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 6.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $35,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,746 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,912,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,676,000 after purchasing an additional 412,815 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,424 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,317,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,488,000 after purchasing an additional 283,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,200,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,326,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,134. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.93. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $51.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.