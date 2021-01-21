Abbrea Capital LLC Has $4.89 Million Stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P China ETF accounts for 0.9% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GXC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 330,035.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 66,007 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,565,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000.

NYSEARCA GXC traded up $4.11 on Thursday, reaching $146.36. The company had a trading volume of 338,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,591. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.11 and its 200 day moving average is $123.79. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $146.69.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

